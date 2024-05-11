Brokers Set Expectations for goeasy Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.07 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.80.

GSY opened at C$178.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$101.34 and a 12 month high of C$192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$155.24.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

