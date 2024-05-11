Brookline Capital Management Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 296.05%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $319.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 32.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

