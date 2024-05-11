Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2025 earnings at $14.21 EPS.
BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share.
Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
