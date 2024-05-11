Burford Capital (BUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, analysts expect Burford Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

Burford Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.38%.

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.