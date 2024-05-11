Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cadre in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDRE. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of CDRE opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. Cadre has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cadre by 1,640.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cadre by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

