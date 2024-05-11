Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,022,000 after purchasing an additional 87,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,320,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,415,000 after buying an additional 148,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,345,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Camden Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Camden Property Trust Profile
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
