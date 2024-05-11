Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after acquiring an additional 216,370 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 16,577.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 351.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 118,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $5,794,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

