Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $85.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.24.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

