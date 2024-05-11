Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Target Price to $32.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Energizer stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

