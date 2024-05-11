CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $23.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CarGurus shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 338,494 shares traded.

CARG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $99,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 113,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,342. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 298.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 134.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

