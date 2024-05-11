Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.6 %

CRI opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

