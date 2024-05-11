Celsius Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:CELH)

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celsius in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,045,196 shares of company stock worth $131,499,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

