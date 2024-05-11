Centrus Energy Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:LEU)

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $688.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.36. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 105.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 168,425 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 160,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

