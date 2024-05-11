Chubb Limited to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.33 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

