CIBC Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$37.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spin Master

Spin Master Stock Performance

TSE TOY opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.55. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$27.52 and a 12-month high of C$37.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.8990099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.