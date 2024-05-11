Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 1.8%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 11,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

