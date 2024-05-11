Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after buying an additional 214,102 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 213,593 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

