Cipher Mining Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cipher Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cipher Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cipher Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 358,897 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 564,956 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

