Citigroup Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $138.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WYNN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

