City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHCO. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

CHCO stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. City has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of City by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in City by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in City by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in City by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 28.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $262,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,513.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $898,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $262,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,194 shares in the company, valued at $755,513.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,780 shares of company stock worth $1,718,766. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. City’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

