ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst W. Wood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $5.86 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 83.94% and a negative net margin of 92.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23,048.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 11.1% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

