Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

COGT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of COGT opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.57. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,050 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

