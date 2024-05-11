Cogent Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:COGT)

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

COGT stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 212,687 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 397,765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

