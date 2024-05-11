Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Singular Research

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Singular Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $200.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,922 shares of company stock valued at $84,866,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 84.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 957.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

