Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded down 2.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $204.21 and last traded at $205.52. 2,587,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,924,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.45.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Specifically, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,624,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,922 shares of company stock valued at $84,866,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day moving average of $170.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.