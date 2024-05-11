Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $14,946,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $344.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.94. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.45 and a 12-month high of $352.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

