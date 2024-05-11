Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Down 1.3% Following Insider Selling

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $342.33 and last traded at $342.33. 48,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 356,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.91.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Specifically, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock valued at $14,946,495 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.