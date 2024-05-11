Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Shares Up 1.4%

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Community Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

