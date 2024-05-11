Comparing First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) & Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

Risk and Volatility

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $30.38 million 1.38 $5.93 million $1.94 6.97 Hope Bancorp $1.09 billion 1.21 $133.67 million $1.00 10.96

Profitability

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 18.40% N/A N/A Hope Bancorp 10.80% 6.43% 0.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Resource Bancorp and Hope Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hope Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats First Resource Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides personal financial statements; credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer of funds, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, signature guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, e-statements, and stop payments, as well as telephone, messaging and text, online, and mobile banking services. First Resource Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans. In addition, it provides internet banking and bill-pay, remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; treasury management services; foreign currency exchange transactions; interest rate contracts and wealth management services; automated teller machine services; and engages in investment activities. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.