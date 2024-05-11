Compass Point Trims Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price to $27.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $25.00.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 161.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

