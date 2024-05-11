COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Trading 6.7% Higher

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 6,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on COMSovereign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

COMSovereign Price Performance

COMSovereign Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.

