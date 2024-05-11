Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFLT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,134,921.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,095,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock worth $28,572,424. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after buying an additional 669,675 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $134,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Confluent by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,910,000 after buying an additional 738,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Confluent by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after buying an additional 470,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,201,000 after purchasing an additional 104,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.