Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Stock Price Up 21.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) was up 21.7% during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Copperleaf Technologies traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.85. Approximately 117,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 143,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copperleaf Technologies

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.25.

(Get Free Report)

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.