Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRBP. StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

CRBP opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by $0.55. Analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,086,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

