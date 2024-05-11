Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for goeasy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.98. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%.
Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$178.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$168.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$101.34 and a 52-week high of C$192.08.
In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
