Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 346,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 431,867 shares.The stock last traded at $13.43 and had previously closed at $13.43.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.00 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.
