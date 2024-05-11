Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Trading Up 65.1%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 65.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 55,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 33,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Country Garden Trading Up 65.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About Country Garden

(Get Free Report)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.