CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Analyst Downgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $95.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $52.44. Approximately 486,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,745,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Barclays lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 240,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,387 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

