Critical Comparison: Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) vs. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $9.82 billion 4.27 -$6.65 billion ($10.23) -7.30 Zillow Group $2.01 billion 4.93 -$158.00 million ($0.69) -61.39

Zillow Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidelity National Information Services. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -54.14% 13.63% 4.96% Zillow Group -7.93% -2.28% -1.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fidelity National Information Services and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 7 14 1 2.73 Zillow Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus target price of $78.11, suggesting a potential upside of 4.64%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $56.20, suggesting a potential upside of 32.67%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.