Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 42.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

CYRX stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 13.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cryoport by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $60,871.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

