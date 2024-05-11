Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of CYRX opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,872.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at $12,140,872.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,940 shares of company stock worth $1,147,538. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 13.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

