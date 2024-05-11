Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Trading 40.9% Higher

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) shares were up 40.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 3,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 1,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Cyber Apps World Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $251,333.00, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

