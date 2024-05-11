Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Cytokinetics worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 472,595 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of CYTK opened at $62.10 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

