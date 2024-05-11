DA Davidson Weighs in on Confluent, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Confluent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after buying an additional 470,002 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 18,649.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 327,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $7,546,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,277 shares of company stock worth $28,572,424 in the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

