DA Davidson Weighs in on First Citizens BancShares, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $45.55 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $187.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2025 earnings at $183.00 EPS.

FCNCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,736.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,152.67 and a one year high of $1,810.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,616.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,505.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and sold 3,600 shares valued at $6,209,022. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

