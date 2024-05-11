DA Davidson Weighs in on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPX. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

