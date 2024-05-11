Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 203,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 119,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.
Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.
