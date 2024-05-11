Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $26.48. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dianthus Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 12,788 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,644,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $497,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

