Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.31. 59,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 64,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Digihost Technology Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.
Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Digihost Technology Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digihost Technology
Digihost Technology Company Profile
Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
