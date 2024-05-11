Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.31. 59,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 64,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Digihost Technology Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Digihost Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGHI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Digihost Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.