Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of DGLY opened at $2.55 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 123.47% and a negative net margin of 90.01%.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

